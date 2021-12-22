Navi Mumbai: NMMC creates 150 separate isolation beds for Omicron variant cases at MGM Hospital and CIDCO exhibition centre

Amid the concerns of the Omicron variant of Covid, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has created 150 beds in two separate isolation wards. Of the 150 isolation beds, 75 beds are available at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi and another 75 beds at the MGM Hospital in Sanpada.

“We have already created separate isolation wards at Covid Care centre at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi and MGM Hospital in Sanpada,” said an official from the civic health department. He added that the civic body will increase the number of beds if required in days to come.

After a 19-year-old returnee from Kenya was tested positive of the Omicron variant, the civic body has swung into action and started emphasizing following Covid norms strictly in the city.

The civic body has also conducted RtPCR tests of around 300 residents of the housing complex where the first Omicron case was found in Vashi.

Meanwhile, the civic chief has directed officials to take necessary permissions from government agencies to start the first batch of the post-graduate programme in the academic session of 2023.

The civic body had decided to start a medical college after it felt an acute shortage of medical professionals from doctors to para-medical workers during the second wave of Covid.

The NMMC had to recruit such medical workers on contract.

A committee was set up under the chairmanship of the additional commissioner Sanjay Kakade to launch a post-graduate course at Vashi and Airoli hospital.

The committee submitted a detailed project report and the meeting was held on Wednesday to take a final decision. Now, the NMMC will start a PG course on Medicine, Surgery, Orthopedic, Gynecology and Pediatric branches in the first phase.

A detailed discussion was held also to start other branches in 3 phases in the next phase. The civic chief also suggested finding a separate place for a hostel.

The chief also directed the officials to start the process of obtaining the necessary permission to start a medical college. He asked the health department to ensure that the work is completed on time by holding regular review meetings.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 08:16 PM IST