Kerala confirms 9 more cases of Omicron variant, tally mounts to 24

Kerala on Wednesday reported nine more cases of Omicron variant taking the state's total Omicron cases tally to 24.

The infection was detected in six persons who landed in Ernakulam and three in Thiruvananthapuram. The state has confirmed Omicron in 24 persons so far, Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed.

"9 more Omicron cases reported in Kerala; 6 persons who reached Ernakulam and 3 who reached Thiruvananthapuram were found infected with the variant. The total number of omicron cases in the state stands at 24," health minister Veena Geroge said.

Two people aged 18 and 47 who arrived from the UK, a 43-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy from Tanzania, a 44-year-old woman from Ghana, and a 26-year-old woman from Ireland tested Covid positive in Ernakulam.

A couple aged 54 and 52 years and a 43-year-old woman from Nigeria were found to have the Covid variant in Thiruvananthapuram. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state rose to 24.

Six people who arrived at Kochi Airport on December 18 and 19 had tested Covid positive. They were admitted to the hospital directly and there is no one from outside in their contact lists.

The samples of all nine were tested for Omicron at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 07:05 PM IST