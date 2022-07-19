Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold annual Lokshahi Day on August 1

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | File

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold the monthly Lokshahi Din on August 1, 2022.

Those who have submitted two copies of their applications in the prescribed format by July 18, 2022 will be taken in the meeting. The complaint or statement mentioned in the application should be of personal nature.

The applicant must have submitted their complaints to the concerned ward office and the respective department before placing their applications for Lokshahi Day.

In addition, during the Lokshahi Din, applications related to justices, revenue, appeals, services and establishment matters will not be accepted.

Similarly, applications that are not in the prescribed format and which are not attached with the required documents will not be accepted.

Citizens are also advised to note that if the complaint is not of a personal nature and also in the case where the final answer has already been given or will be given, the application made again on the same subject will not be accepted.

Citizens should note that a copy of the application form can be easily downloaded from the download icon at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's website: www.nmmc.gov.in.