e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold annual Lokshahi Day on August 1

Applications related to justices, revenue, appeals, services and establishment matters will not be accepted

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | File

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold the monthly Lokshahi Din on August 1, 2022.

Those who have submitted two copies of their applications in the prescribed format by July 18, 2022 will be taken in the meeting. The complaint or statement mentioned in the application should be of personal nature.

The applicant must have submitted their complaints to the concerned ward office and the respective department before placing their applications for Lokshahi Day.

In addition, during the Lokshahi Din, applications related to justices, revenue, appeals, services and establishment matters will not be accepted.

Similarly, applications that are not in the prescribed format and which are not attached with the required documents will not be accepted.

Citizens are also advised to note that if the complaint is not of a personal nature and also in the case where the final answer has already been given or will be given, the application made again on the same subject will not be accepted.

Citizens should note that a copy of the application form can be easily downloaded from the download icon at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's website: www.nmmc.gov.in.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 10 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours
article-image
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC to hold annual Lokshahi Day on August 1

RECENT STORIES

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath...

'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath...

Subodh Jaiswal opposes PIL seeking his removal as CBI chief, says it's been filed out of 'vendetta'...

Subodh Jaiswal opposes PIL seeking his removal as CBI chief, says it's been filed out of 'vendetta'...

Watch Video: England all-rounder Ben Stokes takes the field for the last time in ODIs

Watch Video: England all-rounder Ben Stokes takes the field for the last time in ODIs