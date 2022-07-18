Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 10 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours

The NMMC area received an average of 10.8 mm of rainfall from Sunday 8.30 am to Monday 8.30am | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 10.8 mm of rainfall from Sunday 8.30 am to Monday 8.30am. A maximum of 14.6 mm of rainfall was reported in the Belapur ward, followed by 10 mm of rainfall in the Airoli ward. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed no trees fall or waterlogging on Sunday.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Sunday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1558 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level upto 80.68 meters. On Sunday, the catchment area saw 14.6 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 1816.82 mm of rainfall has been received.

Rainfall details:

Digha-9.50 mm

Belapur-14.61 mm

Nerul- 8.0 mm

Airoli- 10 mm

Vashi- 6.46 mm

Koparkhairane – 16.3 mm