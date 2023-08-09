Navi Mumbai: NMMC Speeds Up Road Repair Work As Rainfall Weakens

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Speeds Up Road Repair Work. | File

The city received around 875 mm of rainfall from 17th July to 29th July and due to heavy rainfall, roads were damaged and several potholes came up. Now, the intensity of rainfall has come down and the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar directed the Engineering Department to speed up road repair works after conducting physical visits.

NMMC Takes Up Road Repair Work | File

Following the civic chief direction, from Digha to Belapur wards, road works have been undertaken at a fast pace and the executive engineers of all the sections are working in their respective section office areas as well as the city engineer Sanjay Desai is keeping a close eye on all the road repair works.

Repair Work | File

The civic body awarded annual maintenance and repair contracts for the road repair works to 10 contractors. It is the job of these contractors to regularly inspect the roads in their assigned areas and make immediate repairs where necessary and if the repairs are not carried out within 48 hours, penal action will be taken against these contractors.