Navi Mumbai: NMMC seizes banned plastic, collects Rs 20,000 fine in Airoli

The Airoli ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) carried out raids at three shops in sector 16 and 8 and seized banned single use plastics. They also recovered a total of Rs 20,000 fines from them. The raid was conducted by the women team of the ward.

In 2018, in Maharashtra, the government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution, and storage of plastic materials that included one-time-use bags, spoons, and plates, among others.

After a pause, the civic body conducted the raid for using the banned single use plastic. The raid was conducted on April 4.

According to officials, the banned plastic was seen being used at Shivraj Hotel, Dev Narayan Ice Cream parlour, and Sai Juice Centre in sector 16 and sector 8 in Airoli.

NMMC has been taking a number of measures to make the city clean and seizing of banned plastic is also one of them.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:52 PM IST