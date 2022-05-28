Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 100 new cases of Covid in last four days

While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than two months, more than 100 new cases of Covid have been reported in its jurisdiction. Number of new cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. The number of active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 123 on May 28.

On May 28, a total of 29 new cases of COVID were reported under the civic jurisdiction. However, 12 patients were also discharged. In the last four days, a total of 102 new cases of Covid were reported under the civic jurisdiction.

At present, the number of active cases stands at 123 of which 108 patients are getting treatment at home. After almost two and a half months, the number of active cases crossed 100.

Since the state government has lifted all restrictions from across the state, people are freely moving for their work and other purposes.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

In the last five days new cases of Covid

May 28—29 cases

May 27—32 cases

May 26—21 cases

May 25—20 cases

May 24—12 cases