e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 100 new cases of Covid in last four days

The number of active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 123 on May 28

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than two months, more than 100 new cases of Covid have been reported in its jurisdiction. Number of new cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. The number of active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 123 on May 28.

On May 28, a total of 29 new cases of COVID were reported under the civic jurisdiction. However, 12 patients were also discharged. In the last four days, a total of 102 new cases of Covid were reported under the civic jurisdiction.

At present, the number of active cases stands at 123 of which 108 patients are getting treatment at home. After almost two and a half months, the number of active cases crossed 100.

Since the state government has lifted all restrictions from across the state, people are freely moving for their work and other purposes.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

In the last five days new cases of Covid

May 28—29 cases

May 27—32 cases

May 26—21 cases

May 25—20 cases

May 24—12 cases

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 100 new cases of Covid in last four days

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC floats tender for setting up of waste-to-energy plant

Navi Mumbai: NMMC floats tender for setting up of waste-to-energy plant

Jacqueline Fernandez gets court permission to travel abroad for IIFA Awards amid Sukesh...

Jacqueline Fernandez gets court permission to travel abroad for IIFA Awards amid Sukesh...

Asia Cup hockey: India down Japan 2-1 in Super 4 league tie, avenge pool defeat

Asia Cup hockey: India down Japan 2-1 in Super 4 league tie, avenge pool defeat

'Think it's over': Karti Chidambaram says CBI hasn't called him again after quizzing for 3...

'Think it's over': Karti Chidambaram says CBI hasn't called him again after quizzing for 3...

No female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am & after 7 pm: UP...

No female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am & after 7 pm: UP...