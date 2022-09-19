e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 26 cases COVID-19 on September 18, active cases now under 250

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 53 cases Covid on September 13, active cases now under 350 | Photo: BL Soni

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 26 new cases of Covid on September 18. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in September so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 249 from 910 of last month.

Meanwhile, 39 patients were discharged on September 18.

At present, 165 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 18, the civic body conducted 212 RT PCR tests and 184 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,27,697 RT PCR and 23,62,411 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

