Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 16 cases Covid-19 on October 6, active cases near 100

At present, only 77 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 16 cases Covid-19 on October 6, active cases near 100 | Representative Image
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 16 new cases of Covid-19 on October 6. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid-19 in September. The number of active cases also has come down to 108 from 910 in August.

Meanwhile, 32 patients were discharged on October 6.

On October 6, the civic body conducted 1,531 RT PCR tests and 1,871 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,52,593 RT PCR and 23,92,624 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2,056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid-19 care centre as Covid-19 cases are under control.

