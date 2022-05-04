Navi Mumbai: NMMC seeks objections and suggestions to relocate 9 trees in Belapur

Belapur: The civic tree authority has sought objections from citizens regarding its proposal to allow 9 trees to be relocated in Belapur ward.

The Tree Authority has published a notice inviting objections from citizens regarding its plan to allow 9 trees to be relocated. As per the notice, 9 trees are to be shifted for the construction of a fish market. Citizens who have any objection can be sent in writing to the civic office on the ground floor of Konkan Railway building at sector 11 in Belapur within seven days of the publication of the advertisement. As per the advertisement, even if there are bird nests, one can send his complaints.

Among trees that have been proposed to relocate for the construction of a fish market are three Pipal, one Pangara, two Almonds, and one Coconut among.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:15 AM IST