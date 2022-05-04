Navi Mumbai: Free health check camp held in Nerul for Auto Rickshaw drivers

Navi Mumbai: More than 50 rickshaw drivers turned out at a health camp organised at sector 10 in Nerul on Maharashtra Day. The free camp was organised by Sena’s Shiv Vahatuk Seva, Navi Mumbai and Rickshaw Driver Owners Service Organizations jointly.

The Zeno Health care provided all medical assistance at the Health Camp organised specially for rickshaw drivers at Saibaba Rickshaw Stand in Vashi. During the camp, rickshaw drivers and other citizens were checked for blood pressure and diabetes.

The camp was inaugurated by Shiv Vahatuk Sena president Dilip Amle in the presence of Shiv Sena division chief and former corporator Ratan Mandve. On the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day, the ideal and honest rickshaw drivers of Nerul division were felicitated.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:33 AM IST