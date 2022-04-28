Navi Mumbai: Over 280 patients turn out at free health camp in Panvel

More than 280 citizens turned out at a free health camp organised to observe the death anniversary of Shri Swami Samarth from April 22 to April 28 by Akhil Bharatiya Shri Swami Samarth Seva and Adhyatmik Vikas Marg Dindori, Panvel. A blood donation camp was also organised on the occasion.

“Blood donation camp, free health check-up as well as pulse test were organized under Sadguru Moredada Charitable Hospital and Medical Trust, Trimbakeshwar. Dr. Dilip Kumar Patil and Dr. Gabhale provided their services at the camp,” said an organiser. He added that a total of 280 patients benefited from it.

According to the organiser, apart from spiritual events, during the period social works also be carried out. “During the camp, all kinds of diagnosis were available for complete cure,” said the organiser.

On the occasion of Shri Swami Samarth Punyatithi, Akhand Naam Jap Yajna Saptah Sohala was also organised from April 22 to April 28.

During this period, recitation of Shri Gurucharitra, Bhagwat, Navnath, Prahar Seva, Nitya Vishesh Yag, Trikala Aarti and various spiritual services were performed.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:26 AM IST