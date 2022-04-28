Navi Mumbai: Convocation ceremony of KBP college Vashi held early this week

The convocation ceremony of the undergraduate and postgraduate students of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha’s Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil (KBP) College, Vashi was held early this week. The chief guest at the ceremony was Dr. Lakshmi Mohan, the Director of ITM Management School at Kharghar.

The principal of the college, Dr Shubhada Nayak introduced the guests and welcomed the dignitaries. On the occasion, she appreciated and congratulated all students who achieved success overcoming all the challenges of the Covid pandemic. She opined that the period from online teaching to online exams was tough for the students.

She added further that the students cooperated with the college and the teachers by understanding all these online processes. The chief guest of the program, Dr. Mohan emphasized the importance of the degree in the life of the students. She further said that education is an important and useful tool in the overall development of the students. It teaches the work of getting closer to the good and eliminating the bad. Therefore, students should continue to learn.

Later Dr. Lakshmi Mohan and other dignitaries awarded degree certificates to the students who got special proficiency in the merit list. After this, the degree certificates were distributed to the students who completed their graduation and post-graduation in various disciplines through their heads of the department.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:14 AM IST