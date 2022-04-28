Maharashtra Loudspeaker Row: Aurangabad police put forward conditions for Raj Thackeray's meeting

The Aurangabad police have put forward a set of conditions for MNS chief Raj Thackeray's public meeting to be held in the city, which has been under discussion since last week, reports from Maharashtra Times stated.

Thackeray is to hold a rally on May 1 in Aurangabad district to protest against the recital of azaan using loudspeakers atop mosques.

The conditions for Thackeray's meeting are as follows:

1) Noise pollution rules should be followed.

2) Children, women and old people should be kept safe.

3) Care should be taken not to hurt the feelings of other religions.

4) No animal can be used during the meeting.

5) No statements based on religion, province, ethnicity, or caste should be made on May 1 as it is Maharashtra Day.

6) Care should be taken not to disrespect the individual or the community

8) Vehicle rallies or processions are prohibited both before and after the

meeting

