Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds poetry programme at its headquarters

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been conducting a number of activities as part of the Marathi Language Conversation Fortnight (MLCF). As part of this initiative, a poetry programme ‘Kavita.com’ was organised at its headquarters. During the programme, noted poets narrated beautiful poems.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, poets like Prof. Ravindra Patil, Jitendra Lad, Vaibhav Varhadi, Shankar Gopale, Narayan Landge Patil, Rudraksh Patare and NMMC Medical Officer Dr. Kailas Gaikwad recited their poem that received huge appreciation.

Education Officer Aruna Yadav started the concert by singing the melodious poem ‘Anam Veera’ by poet Kusumagraja. After that, poet Rudraksh Patare’s poem ‘Swachh Navi Mumbai, Achmi Navi Mumbai’ deeply moved the audience.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade and Sujata Dhole, Deputy Commissioner of Social Development Department Shri Dadasaheb Chabukswar, Municipal Secretary Chitra Baviskar, Education Officer Aruna Yadav, Legal Officer, participating poets were honoured by Abhay Jadhav and veteran ghazal writer, Appa Thakur.

