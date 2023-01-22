Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct fresh survey of disabled in city | File

In order to provide better services to disabled persons in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct a fresh survey of disabled persons. The civic body will also develop infrastructure and make administrative decisions based on the survey. A similar survey had been conducted in 2010.

NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar directed officials to conduct the survey of disabled children while inspecting NMMC's Education, Training and Service Centre (ETC) in Vashi. The centre provides education and training to children having learning and other disabilities.

According to senior civic officials, the survey will be conducted in two ways. First by distributing application forms in schools and secondly, through a mobile app. “Many parents hide the disability of children or realise it late. there is a need to create awareness,” said Mr Narvekar.

Last year, NMMC launched the 'Sweekar' portal through the ETC. Persons with disabilities can register their name and type of disability. The civic body has already received a large number of submissions. “We received details of disabled persons in the city. However, the civic body decided to carry out a survey to get a more accurate idea of the number of disabilities,” said a senior civic official.

According to the official, the rate of disability is increasing and considering the limitations of the ETC, the civic chief is considering the option of giving private schools some subsidy to provide education to the maximum number of disabled children.

Additionally, Mr Narvekar has asked the engineering department to take set up a good quality sports complex for the disabled. “Disabled children can also explore their abilities in sports and we need to encourage them,” the official said, adding that the survey will help in framing and developing such infrastructure.

