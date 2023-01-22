Navi Mumbai: Man loses ₹10 lakh in Demat transaction, 22-year-old held for cheating

File/ Representative image

The Khandeshwar police have booked an unidentified person for cheating a 22-year-old man from Belapur of ₹10 lakh while transferring money for stock trading. Earlier this month, the complainant faced problems in transacting ₹20 lakh to his Demat account for stock trading, following which he posted a tweet tagging the Twitter handle @zerothacares of Zerodha, a financial service company.

Accused posed as official from company

After his post, a person got in touch with him on Telegram and all the funds were transferred to him as he disguised himself as the official from the company. However, when the complainant noticed no balance in his account, he refused to transfer more. Realising that he had been scammed, he approached the police and registered a case under the IT Act. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

