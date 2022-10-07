Navi Mumbai: NMMC headquarters gets X-ray Baggage Scanning Machine

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC headquarters gets X-ray Baggage Scanning Machine

Security tightening measures have been taken following instructions by Navi Mumbai police and other agencies.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has installed an x-ray baggage scanner at its headquarters in Belapur. Now, apart from the registration of all visitors, their bags will also be checked through a scanning machine. Security tightening measures have been taken following instructions by Navi Mumbai police and other agencies.

The civic headquarter is an iconic building across the country due to its unique and attractive architecture. There is always a rush of citizens as well as visitors for various works at the civic headquarters. The Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar inaugurated the machine on Thursday.

At present, visitors are registered at the entrance of the adjoining road before getting into the premises of the headquarters. So far, visitors and their bags were being checked manually. Now, security has been enhanced at the civic headquarters and now visitors’ belongings will go through the baggage scanning machine.

