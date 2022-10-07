Navi Mumbai: NMMC headquarters gets X-ray Baggage Scanning Machine

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has installed an x-ray baggage scanner at its headquarters in Belapur. Now, apart from the registration of all visitors, their bags will also be checked through a scanning machine. Security tightening measures have been taken following instructions by Navi Mumbai police and other agencies.

The civic headquarter is an iconic building across the country due to its unique and attractive architecture. There is always a rush of citizens as well as visitors for various works at the civic headquarters. The Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar inaugurated the machine on Thursday.

At present, visitors are registered at the entrance of the adjoining road before getting into the premises of the headquarters. So far, visitors and their bags were being checked manually. Now, security has been enhanced at the civic headquarters and now visitors’ belongings will go through the baggage scanning machine.

Apart from baggage scanners, pole detector security devices have been installed at the mayor and commissioner’s office in the civic headquarters.

In order to enable the security system of the civic headquarters building, the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, a government organization, had also informed about the installation of these devices during the security inspection. Accordingly, in the first phase, two x-ray baggage scanning machines and two pole detector security devices have been installed. Soon the visitor management system, and vehicle scanning system will also be implemented.

Due to this, the citizens and visitors coming to the civic headquarters will be allowed to enter the headquarters only after taking all the information and giving them an e-pass. Similarly, in terms of security, the vehicles coming to the headquarters will be given entry only after mechanical inspection.