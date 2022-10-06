Navi Mumbai: Motorbike driver booked for rash driving causing death of old man

Photo: Representative Image

Rabale police registered a case of rash driving against the driver of a motorbike after he allegedly hit a 73-old man near Nocil Naka in Ghansoli. The old man died while getting treatment at Sion Hospital in Mumbai.

While the incident took place last month, the case was registered after the deceased family returned to the city after the bone immersion (Asthi Visarjan) rituals of the deceased in their native village in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, on September 5 evening around 6.30 pm, Suryanath Kal Rajbhar, a resident of sector 23 in Ghansoli received severe injuries on his head on other parts after an overspeeding motorbike hit him. He was taken to a hospital in Rabale where he was referred to Sion hospital as he was bleeding from his ears. However, the old man died around 12.15 am on September 9.

Deepak Suryanath Rajbhar, son of the deceased conducted the last rite in Sion on the same day. Deepak along with his wife Reena and other family members were going to their village in Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh for bone immersion (Asthi Visarjan) rituals. However, at Khandwa station, Deepak slipped from the train and died. The family could not return to the city then.

As per the complainant, her husband Deepak had told her that a car had hit his father and received injuries. However, later during the investigation, it was found that a motorbike had hit him. The driver of the motorbike was identified as Sairam Raju Mandati, a resident of Sambhaji Nagar in Rabale MIDC. According to police, during the investigation, three eyewitnesses who helped the old man to take to the hospital informed that he was hit by a motorbike, not by a car. Based on it, the Rabale police registered a case against Mandati for negligence causing death and rash driving under sections 279, 304 A, 337 and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.