Navi Mumbai: NMMC fines Covid violators, collects over Rs 2.8 lakh during Christmas; see pics

The special squads and ward offices of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) collected around Rs 2.8 lakhs during the two days Christmas celebration from violators of Covid norms. From common man to eateries, cultural centres, including wedding venues were found violating the Covid norms during surprise visits across the city.

Ahead of the festival, NMMC civic chief Abhijit Bangar had directed the special squads and assistant commissioners of all wards to be extra vigilant during the festival period and ensure the strict adherence to Covid prevention norms by the citizens.

As per the civic body, a total of Rs 1,45,500 was recovered from common citizens for not wearing masks and Rs. 20,600 were collected from establishments for not maintaining the social distance norms.

“We have collected a total of Rs 2,81,100 fines on Christmas and the following Sunday,” said an official from NMMC.

Under the Vashi ward office, the KFC Sapphire Foods at Inorbit in Vashi was fined Rs 50,000 for allowing people inside the eatery over 50 percent of the capacity. Similarly, Hard Castle (McDonald's) was fined Rs 15,000.

Even people without masks at cultural centres and wedding venues faced civic actions during the weekend. A total of Rs 5,000 was fined at Marathi Sahitya Sanskriti Mandal in Vashi, Rs 10,000 at Blue Imperial Banquet Hall, Rs 15,000 at Sai Paradise Banquet Hall, and Rs 6,000 at NMSA for not wearing masks.

Similarly, the specials team fined Rs. 30,000 to Apna Bazar, Charbhuja Suites, Tirupati Dosa in Sector 42 in Belapur ward, Rs. 10,000 each Airoli Turbhe ward from establishments.

Even the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) collected over Rs 23,000 fines from people for not wearing masks. Both NMMC and PMC have seen a sharp rise in new cases of Covid.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 07:15 PM IST