Navi Mumbai: NMMC special squads to take strict action against those flouting COVID-19 norms during New Year celebrations

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases and concern about the Omicron variant, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed the special squad and ward officials to take strict action against shops, restaurants and malls if they are found flouting COVID-19 norms, especially during the New Year celebration.

The civic chief also directed the special squad to check the visitors limit of restaurants, pubs, malls shops, and ensure that 'No mask, no vaccination, no access' is displayed at multiple places in eateries and other commercial establishments.

While the state government has already imposed a night curfew, the civic body has swung into action following a sudden spike in new cases of COVID-19 in the city. Civic chief Bangar held a meeting with the Health Department and ward officials and directed them to intensify the anti-mask action to make the citizens aware of the impact of not wearing a mask and how its harming public health.

As per the new rules, a curfew has been imposed on all public places from 9 pm to 6 am, restricting the gathering of more than 5 persons and the municipal commissioner directed to ensure compliance. The civic body also clarified that the number of attendees in a closed hall for wedding ceremonies and public functions should not exceed 100 at a time and 250 in open space or 25 percent of the capacity of the space whichever is less. The special squad will keep a close watch on it.

“There will a special attention on the attendance limit of restaurants, pubs, malls as they use 50 percent of their capacity and also, they have to display the 'No mask, no vaccination, no access' message at least 2-3 places inside and the entrance of such places,” said Bangar.

At present, only fully vaccinated people are allowed to enter departmental stores and the special squad will make a surprise visit to check the violations.

Meanwhile, more than 85 percent of eligible citizens under the NMMC area have already taken both doses of vaccines.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:54 PM IST