Navi Mumbai: NMMC encourages citizens to participate in EoI survey

NMMC Headquarters | File

Navi Mumbai: Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai has appealed to citizens to actively participate in a citizen perception survey for ranking in the Ease of Living (EoI) index, being conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development of the Central Government. Narvekar held a meeting with the concerned officials and directed them to reach the maximum number of citizens to encourage them to submit their perception of the city.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received a number of awards at the state and national levels for its unique projects, works and quality services including cleanliness, and active participation of citizens in every activity. While Navi Mumbai is gaining a reputation everywhere as a significant city in the country, many people are seen expressing their desire to become a resident of Navi Mumbai through various platforms of social media due to the good quality of civic facilities here.

Citizen Perception Survey is being conducted as part of this competition and citizens' feedback is being taken on various matters like cleanliness, health, education, and transport system in the city. The link http://bit.ly/3ObpOa9 has been made available by the central government to get this feedback and citizens have to register their feedback on various topics by choosing the correct option on 17 questions.

The civic chief Narvekar directed all the officers and employees to first record their feedback and families on priority. Similarly, at the ground level, by visiting societies, school-colleges, government and private establishments, industries, and business places, as many citizens as possible feel the love and pride of their Navi Mumbai city. It was suggested to reach out to the citizens about filing in the form of feedback. The commissioner took a detailed review of the proceedings in this regard department wise in the officers' meeting and instructed all the officers and staff through the head of the department to take the proceedings in this regard in a more comprehensive manner and speedily.

In the Ease of Living Survey announced by the Central Government, citizens have got a chance to express their opinion about the city of Navi Mumbai and its facilities. However, every Navi Mumbaikar should click on the link http://bit.ly/3ObpOa9 in his mobile phone and select the language and enter the referral code 802788 in the Citizen Perception Survey.