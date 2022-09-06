Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes under-construction structure in Airoli gaon

The Anti-Encroachment department of the Airoli ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under-construction illegal structure in Airoli gaon at sector 3 in Airoli. The structure was being constructed without any permission from the civic body.

A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction at house number 370 and asked to remove themselves. However, despite the notice being served, they did not remove the unauthorized construction. Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction.

The unauthorized construction was removed by Aioli ward in the presence of police officials with the help of 13 laborers, 01 poclain, 05 hammers, and a gas cutter.