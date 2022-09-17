e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes illegal under construction structure in Nerulgaon

The construction of a ground plus three-storey building was completed without any permission from the civic body. Despite issuing the notice, the constructor did not remove the unauthorized construction

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an illegal under construction building in Nerulgaon. |

Navi Mumbai: The anti encroachment department of the Airoli ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under construction illegal structure sector 9 in Diva Gaon in Airoli on Friday, September 17. The construction of a ground plus three storey building was completed without any permission from the civic body.

A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction at house number 258 and asked to remove themselves. However, despite issuing the notice, the constructor did not remove the unauthorized construction. Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction.

The unauthorized construction was removed by Airoli ward in the presence of police officials with the help of one JCB, and 1 electric hammer, a gas cutter and labourers.

Early this week, the Turbhe ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under construction illegal structure in Sanpada Gaon. When, the ground plus three storey RCC structure was already constructed without any permission from the civic body.

article-image

Manora MLA hostel redevelopment: Maharashtra coastal zone authority gives nod to MMRDA plan

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 110 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours

Mumbai's Andheri subway to flood no more, BMC says widening of drainage system to begin this October

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chalks out plans for Sub-National Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign on Sunday

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct active campaign to detect tuberculosis and leprosy cases