Navi Mumbai: NMMC completes vaccination of registered health workers, 23,065 received first dose

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) completed 100 per cent vaccination of health workers who were registered at the government website. The civic body had started the vaccination drive on January 16 along with other parts of the country. By March 28, a total of 23,056 health workers, mainly doctors, nurses, para-medical staffs among others in the group received the first dose of the vaccination.

As per the data shared by the Health Department of NMMC, a total of 23,065 health workers were registered and all of them received the first dose of the vaccine. On March 28, 183 such beneficiaries received the first dose. However, of the total 23,065 registered health workers, 13,050 health workers received the second dose of the vaccine.

The civic body has sped up the vaccination drive by adding a greater number of centres in the city. Till March 28, the civic body had already vaccinated 87,730 citizens in the city. Of the 87,730 citizens, 18912 beneficiaries have taken the second dose of the vaccine.

Apart from health workers, as per the state and central government guidelines, the civic body is inoculating frontline workers like civic employees, police and senior citizens and people with 45 years with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo COVID-19 Vaccination Center set up at the Export House in Turbhe has been shifted to ESIS Hospital at Sector 5 in Vashi where the beneficiaries are being administered with COVID-19 vaccines from 9 am to 5 am.

The jumbo vaccination centre had the capacity to vaccinate around 800 citizens per day. The vaccination was started a week before for vaccination. However, due to the rise in the number of active cases of COVID-19, the centre which was primarily used as a COVID-19 care centre is again being used for the same purposes.