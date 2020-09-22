Navi Mumbai: NMMC asks private schools to allow students to attend online classes even if parents failed to pay fees

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has warned all private schools in its jurisdiction to ensure that every student is allowed to attend the online classes even if their parents failed to pay fees due to lockdown. The schools have also been asked to display fees on a board at the entrance lobby of the school premises mandatorily, failing which the civic body will take strict action.
After receiving several complaints from parents regarding schools are not allowing children whose parents could not deposit the fees due to the lockdown, the civic body held a meeting of all private school representatives on Monday.
Sanjay Kakade, an additional municipal commissioner discussed the ongoing fees row in most of the school with the school representatives, mostly school principals. Yogesh Kaduskar, the civic education officer was also present during the meeting.
During the meeting, Kakade directed private school representatives to ensure that no students are deprived of the online classes. “While parents are unable to pay fees due to financial constraints due to the current lockdown, schools need to understand the situation,” said Kakade, during the meeting. He also asked that parents should not be forced to pay the fees.
In order to bring transparency, Kakade also directed all the schools to put up board displaying school fees being charged from parents at the entrance lobby of the school. “A complaint box and notice box also be affixed for parents,” said Kakade.
In addition, a committee will also be formed to look into complaints of school fees issues. The committee will carry out enquiry of each compliant by visiting the school and will recommend action if schools are found not following the guidelines.
The Education Department of NMMC has also set up a complaint box and notice box in the department to take note of the complaints of the parents. Parents/citizens can also contact 022-27577067 for complaints related to the education department.
Earlier, the NMMC administration had issued notices to all private schools under its jurisdiction and directed to not force parents to deposit fees immediately and ensure that students should not be barred for non-payment of fees. The administration warned that despite previous orders, there are schools forcing parents to deposit fees. Despite a warning, the civic body continues to receive complaints from parents.
In the earlier notice, the schools were warned of action under sections 2, 3 and 4 of under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. “Special power has been delegated under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 by using we can take action against those schools,” said the official. However, the official refused to reveal the school’s name.
