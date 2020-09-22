Navi Mumbai: NMMC asks private schools to allow students to attend online classes even if parents failed to pay fees

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has warned all private schools in its jurisdiction to ensure that every student is allowed to attend the online classes even if their parents failed to pay fees due to lockdown. The schools have also been asked to display fees on a board at the entrance lobby of the school premises mandatorily, failing which the civic body will take strict action.

After receiving several complaints from parents regarding schools are not allowing children whose parents could not deposit the fees due to the lockdown, the civic body held a meeting of all private school representatives on Monday.

Sanjay Kakade, an additional municipal commissioner discussed the ongoing fees row in most of the school with the school representatives, mostly school principals. Yogesh Kaduskar, the civic education officer was also present during the meeting.