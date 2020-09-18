Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to set up 125 ICU beds at Vashi Hospital

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner said that in a fortnight, the civic body will have a total of 175 ICU beds of which 40% will have a ventilators facility. “We have also planned to set up 125 ICU beds at the ESIC Hospital in Vashi for which the process will begin in a couple of days,” said Bangar.

The NMMC has tied up with the Dr DY Patil Hospital wherein the civic body will get 200 ICU beds and 80 ventilators. The civic body has already received 100 ICU beds and the remaining it will get in a fortnight. “Of the 100 ICU beds, 50 beds will be available within 4-5 days,” said Bangar.

In addition, the NMMC is also setting up 75 ICU beds at the COVID-19 Care Centre at the CIDCO Exhibition centre in Vashi which will be available in a week. “In total, we will have 300 ICU beds in a month's time,” said Bangar.

As of September 18, of the total capacity of 336 ICU beds in the NMMC, 323 beds have been occupied. Similarly, while there are a total of 121 ventilators, 116 are occupied.

At present, the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3546 in the areas under NMMC jurisdiction. Every day, the civic body seeing around 300 to 400 positive cases. So far, 681 people have died due to coronavirus infection in the city.