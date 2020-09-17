Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to add 175 more ICU beds in a fortnight as cases rise in the city

When contacted Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner, he said that around 175 ICU beds will be available within a fortnight. “We will get 100 more ICU beds of which 40 beds will have ventilators facility at Dr D Y Patil Hospital in a fortnight,” said Bangar, adding that of the 100 ICU beds, 50 beds will be available within four to five days and the remaining in a fortnight.

In addition, the civic body is also setting up 75 ICU beds at COVID Care Centre at the CIDCO Exhibition centre in Vashi. “The process of setting up 75 ICU beds in Vashi is in process and it will available in a week's time,” said Bangar.

No dearth of ICU beds in Panvel

On the availability of ICU beds in Panvel, Nidhi Chaudhari, collector of Raigad district said there are 19 private hospitals on board in Panvel, hence there is no dearth of ICU beds. “We have a sufficient number of oxygen beds and most of the COVID 19 patients are cured with that facility,” said Chaudhari, adding that the requirement of ICU beds is hardly 2 to 3 percent patients which is available. In the Raigad district, a total of 96 ICU beds are available and hardly 20 of them are occupied. “The fear needs to be removed that every COVID 19 patient requires ICU bed,” added Chaudhari.