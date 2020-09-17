Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to add 175 more ICU beds in a fortnight as cases rise in the city

The shortage of ICU beds and ventilators have reached an alarming stage in Navi Mumbai as around 97 percent ICU beds and 96.7 percent ventilators are occupied till the morning of Thursday. With the constant rise in positive cases in the city, the demand for additional ICU beds and ventilators are increasing. The NMMC assured that it will add 175 ICU beds in a fortnight.
As per the data available at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) website where beds availability is updated in real-time, only 10 ICU beds are available at three different hospitals. Similarly, only four ventilators are available at three different hospitals across NMMC jurisdiction.
COVID-19 patients are being treated in 24 hospitals including Civic Hospital Vashi. In addition, there are COVID care centres with oxygen facilities.
The total capacity of ICU beds in the NMMC area is 336 of which 326 beds are occupied till Thursday morning. similarly, the total capacity of ventilators is 121 of which 117 ventilators are occupied. Dr D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul has a maximum of 100 ICU beds and there is 100 percent occupancy. Even the hospital has a maximum of 30 ventilators and all of them are occupied.
However, the number of isolation beds with oxygen and without oxygen is available sufficient number. The total capacity of isolation beds with oxygen is 2,109 of which 1,219 is occupied. Similarly, isolation beds without oxygen are 3308 of which 1657 beds are occupied.
When contacted Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner, he said that around 175 ICU beds will be available within a fortnight. “We will get 100 more ICU beds of which 40 beds will have ventilators facility at Dr D Y Patil Hospital in a fortnight,” said Bangar, adding that of the 100 ICU beds, 50 beds will be available within four to five days and the remaining in a fortnight.
In addition, the civic body is also setting up 75 ICU beds at COVID Care Centre at the CIDCO Exhibition centre in Vashi. “The process of setting up 75 ICU beds in Vashi is in process and it will available in a week's time,” said Bangar.
No dearth of ICU beds in Panvel
On the availability of ICU beds in Panvel, Nidhi Chaudhari, collector of Raigad district said there are 19 private hospitals on board in Panvel, hence there is no dearth of ICU beds. “We have a sufficient number of oxygen beds and most of the COVID 19 patients are cured with that facility,” said Chaudhari, adding that the requirement of ICU beds is hardly 2 to 3 percent patients which is available. In the Raigad district, a total of 96 ICU beds are available and hardly 20 of them are occupied. “The fear needs to be removed that every COVID 19 patient requires ICU bed,” added Chaudhari.
