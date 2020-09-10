Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hire ex-Army personnel to implement lockdown norms

Navi Mumbaikars will soon see ex-army personnel imposing fines for spitting in public places and not wearing masks. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to form Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) to implement the lockdown norms in the city after observing that a section of people is not following the COVID 19 norms.
The NDS team will spread across the city and ensure that the public follows the norms to contain the spread.
Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner of NMMC says that strict measures are required to contain the spread. “Public is aware that spitting in public places has never been allowed, and now they also need to wear masks to contain the spread of Coronavirus,” said Bangar.
The civic body will recruit a total of 100 ex-army personnel who will be divided into 50 groups with two members each and deputed across the city to implement the norms. “Defense personnel is disciplined and they can implement these basic norms easily,” said Bangar.
There have been complaints that after easing in the lockdown, at many places, it was observed that many people were not wearing masks. “There are around 90% of people who are following all the norms. We are focusing on the remaining people as this is the only way we can contain the spread,” said Bangar.
Bangar admits that there will be an outcry as few people do not want to wear a mask, and not even ready to pay the fine when they are caught by the civic staff. “The purpose of the NDS is to tackle such person as citizens cannot run from their responsibility,” said Bangar.
As per the civic administration, it cannot depute its staff for implementing the norms as it will affect other COVID 19 related works. “The monitoring of the implementation is required round the clock and the squad can do it professionally,” said Bangar.
Civic Health official infected virus twice
Civic chief Abhijit Bangar confirmed that a civic official from the Health department infected with the virus twice. “We have an only single case so far where a person is infected twice,” said Bangar. The official was infected in July and recovered. And he was again found positive of COVID 19 when an Antigen test was conducted.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)