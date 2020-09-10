Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hire ex-Army personnel to implement lockdown norms

Navi Mumbaikars will soon see ex-army personnel imposing fines for spitting in public places and not wearing masks. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to form Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) to implement the lockdown norms in the city after observing that a section of people is not following the COVID 19 norms.

The NDS team will spread across the city and ensure that the public follows the norms to contain the spread.

Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner of NMMC says that strict measures are required to contain the spread. “Public is aware that spitting in public places has never been allowed, and now they also need to wear masks to contain the spread of Coronavirus,” said Bangar.