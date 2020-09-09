Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Covid call centre dials 5,000 isolated patients daily

In order to trace the infected and reach out isolated or quarantined persons, the call centre set up by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) makes around 5,000 calls every day. The executives ensure that each and every person isolated or quarantined must be at home, and take their health status.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar said that around 1,000 persons are in home isolation. “We ensure to reach out to them over the phone at least twice a day,” Bangar said during an interaction with the citizen on a social media platform

As per the civic administration, apart from home quarantine, there are senior citizens and comorbid patients that need special attention. “The call centre takes their health status every day and update the health department,” said Bangar, during the interaction held early this week. He added that telephone calls also help in tracing such people who have mild symptoms and necessary to isolate them.

However, the civic body also found that some of the residents hid the health conditions of their family members during a physical inspection. “It was observed that a few families did not share the correct health status of their family members when civic staffs visited. However, when the condition deteriorated, they informed the civic body. We tried our best to provide medical supports but in the few cases, some people lost their lives,” said Bangar. He added that there are families who share correct information but every citizen needs to share the correct information.

Meanwhile, Bangar clarified that home isolation will continue because of the state government’s guidelines. “The home isolation will continue and people can make a choice. However, the civic body will shift if found that SOP is not followed at home,” said Bangar.

As per the latest data shared by the NMMC, a total of 3,51,436 people have already completed the mandatory quarantine period of which 63300 were at-home quarantine. There are 11 institution quarantine centres under the NMMC. With 86% recovery rate, 24756 people have been cured under the NMMC of the total 28810 positive cases.