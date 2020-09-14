Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Special Audit Committee finds 11 private hospitals overcharging COVID-19 patients

The Special Audit Committee set up by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to look into complaints of overcharging by private hospitals found 11 private hospitals in the city overcharged to the tune of Rs 32 lakh from COVID 19 patients. These hospitals have been directed to return the excess amount collected from the patients’ families.

The civic body has been constantly receiving complaints from patients and their families that private hospitals in the city are overcharging. The civic administration then formed a Special Audit Committee, headed by an additional municipal commissioner with five other members.