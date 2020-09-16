Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC volunteers to visit 5.38 lakh homes under 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has formed more than 720 teams of volunteers who will visit more than 5 lakh homes to conduct a health survey under the state-wide campaign 'My Family - My Responsibility'. The campaign will be implemented in two phases, the first phase from September 15 to October 10 and the second phase from October 14 to 24.
As part of the 'My Family, My Responsibility' health care campaign, 720 teams will survey 5,38,032 homes and identify suspected corona positive and comorbidities. They will be provided with health education, treatment, and prevention. The objectives of the campaign will be to survey and treat patients as well as educate every citizen about COVID-19.
The teams have been formed in such a way that each team will visit 50 houses every day and collect information, said a senior civic official. Each team will have two to three employees or volunteers and they will be called as 'Corona Doot' or Corona messenger.
“The team will visit every house to measure the body temperature and oxygen saturation of everyone in the house. They will collect information like whether anyone is suffering from fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue or having difficulty in breathing,” said the official.
He added that they will also collect whether anyone has co-morbidity such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, organ transplantation, asthma. “All this information will be stored in the app and a sticker will be affixed to the house after the survey,” added the official.
During the home visit, the team will create awareness among people depending upon their health conditions. This will include dissemination of regular masks, frequent hand washing, use of sanitizer, regular visits to fever clinics without concealing the illness, regular medication in case of comorbidity, information on plasma donation.
Lie if a person has a fever with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and oxygen saturation of less than 95 percent, and a comorbid person with a fever, he will be referred to the nearest fever clinic.
During the second phase of the survey from October 14 to 23, the team will visit the houses again and for the second time will measure and record the body temperature and oxygen saturation of all and take appropriate action considering the health condition. Based on the information gathered from this survey, it will be possible to provide timely and appropriate treatment to those who have comorbid or other citizens in the municipal area who are infected with corona. It will also help reduce mortality.
