Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC volunteers to visit 5.38 lakh homes under 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has formed more than 720 teams of volunteers who will visit more than 5 lakh homes to conduct a health survey under the state-wide campaign 'My Family - My Responsibility'. The campaign will be implemented in two phases, the first phase from September 15 to October 10 and the second phase from October 14 to 24.

As part of the 'My Family, My Responsibility' health care campaign, 720 teams will survey 5,38,032 homes and identify suspected corona positive and comorbidities. They will be provided with health education, treatment, and prevention. The objectives of the campaign will be to survey and treat patients as well as educate every citizen about COVID-19.

The teams have been formed in such a way that each team will visit 50 houses every day and collect information, said a senior civic official. Each team will have two to three employees or volunteers and they will be called as 'Corona Doot' or Corona messenger.