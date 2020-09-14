Amid pandemic, NMMC and PMC kick-start 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign from Monday

In addition, a team comprising a health worker and two others will survey and inspect every person and also suggest available services for the coronavirus disease. A swab test will be recommended to those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Sanjay Shinde, deputy municipal commissioner of PMC said that the civic body will reach each and every family in the jurisdiction and conduct the health survey. “We will visit high rises and societies including slums to check the health of every family,” said Shinde. He added that people with symptoms will be undergo the COVID-19 tests.

The campaign will be conducted in two phases. The first phase of the campaign will run from September 15 to October 10, while the second phase will run from October 14 to October 24. Accordingly, each family will be visited by these volunteers twice during the campaign.

The campaign will also focus on providing important health messages to the citizens including health education, tracing suspected COVID-19 patients and providing referral services for treatment. The campaign will also cover people with diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, obesity and there will be referral services for treatment.