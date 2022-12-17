Navi Mumbai: NMMC announces Sports Scholarship 2021-22, invites sportsmen to apply |

Navi Mumbai: In order to encourage budding sports talents in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will provide scholarships to sportsmen. The civic body has sought applications from such sportspersons who reside in civic jurisdiction.

NMMC has been doing a lot to promote sports culture in the city. The civic body holds a number of sports events like sports training, district-level school sports competitions, and Mayor's Cup sports events.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC announces Sports Scholarship 2021-22, invites sportsmen to apply |

This scholarship will be applicable to the sportsmen who are residents of the municipal area and sportsmen who excel in the state championship selection test competition and national sports competition organized by school and government-recognized sports organizations. It has been seen that the scholarship is useful to encourage talented players in different sports. On this line, sports scholarships will be provided to qualified athletes in the year 2021-2022.

Eligible athletes for this 'Sports Scholarship' have to submit the application in the prescribed format and other necessary documents to the NMMC Sports Department by December 31, 2022.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC announces Sports Scholarship 2021-22, invites sportsmen to apply |

Application forms are available at the Sports Department Office at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Sector 3A, CBD Belapur and also available in the Sports Department section of the website www.nmmc.gov.in.

For more information please contact 022-27573294.