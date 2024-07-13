Navi Mumbai: NGT Acts On Complaint After Chemical Dumping In Kalyan Nullah Sparks Investigation

Representative Image | File

The Western bench of the National Green Tribunal has taken action on a complaint lodged by 60 villagers from Kalyan before the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) against chemical companies. The complaint alleges that these companies were illegally dumping hazardous substances into a nearby nullah connected to the Valivali river. The act reportedly occurred during nighttime, adversely affecting approximately 60 families residing in the vicinity.

As per the complaint copy, Deepak Pawar, a resident of Kalyan, had initially brought the issue to MPCB’s attention through a letter, prompting the board to investigate. According to MPCB’s affidavit, officials visited the site where tanker washing was alleged to have occurred, noting that the area was an open plot covered by a tin shed.

“The water was observed flowing from the rear of the plot, and soil samples indicated a yellowish-red colour with a pH value ranging from 3 to 4, indicating acidity,” the affidavit said.

The board also referred to a complaint, which stated that the chemical company owner Sanjay Gawali was allegedly seen discharging chemical liquid into the nullah through a flexible pipeline.

“The sample of bore well water and soil of one of the complainants were collected. “Water and soil samples were collected from the backside of an open plot of Gavali, revealing that pH, conductivity, total dissolved solids (TDS), and chloride levels exceeded permissible limits.”

The results of the nullah water sample collected from 100 meters ahead also showed the pH and chlorides were not meeting the standards prescribed for surface water quality criteria for different uses (specified by the Central Pollution Control Board, 1979 and the Bureau of Indian Standards, 1982).

In response, MPCB officials filed an FIR against Gawali on January 2. The NGT has directed the accused companies to submit their respective affidavits, after which the tribunal will decide based on the evidence presented.