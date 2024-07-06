Mumbai: NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Acid Mixing Facility Emitting Poisonous Gases In Andheri

National Green Tribunal | FPJ

Mumbai: The Principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a suo motu cognisance of a letter received by the tribunal concerning the alleged poisonous gases allegedly released by an acid mixing facility plant which is based in Keyto Industrial estate in Andheri MIDC, thus putting the lives of several of the residents on risk.

The tribunal, acting on the complaint, has thus constituted a committee comprising of the local and statutory authorities, thus have asked to submit a factual report before the Western bench (Pune) of the NGT within two months.

As per the order copy, Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Delhi, had written a letter to the tribunal addressing the issue of poisonous vapours allegedly emitting from the acid mixing facility plant.

The complainant in his letter said, “There is an acid mixing facility plant operating in Keytuo Industrial Estate, Andheri East, and it has no safety checks, (no)pollution control devices, (no)protocols, and no emergency measures in case of disasters. This industrial estate is in heart of corporate area of Andheri, and also is at a distance of less than 2 kms from international airport.”

The complainant had visited the spot and noticed that there was yellow smoke coming out from the acid mixing facility plant. “On closer inspection it was found that the nearby steel grills and shutters have been damaged with acidic vapours emitting from said plant,”the complaint further read .

“Even the people residing nearby have reported complaints of face burning, sensation in eyes and breathing problems. The smoke has also affected on the nearby metals like any steel products affixed on buildings. The steel has started rusting due to acidic vapours and environment is being damaged invarious ways, “the complaint copy added.

The tribunal after going through the letter as well as the photographs annexed with the complaint, maintained that looking at the prima-facie facts and circumstances, there is a satisfactory evidence to set up a committee and investigate into the matter.

As per the orders the committee shall consist of members from the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the Central Pollution Control, Board (CPCB), District magistrate and a representative of additional chief secretary, Environment department, and shall collect the relevant information, thus submit a factual report before the Western bench (Pune) of the NGT within a period of two months.

The principal bench has thus asked the Western bench to look into the matter, hence forth.