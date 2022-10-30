e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NGO's celebrate Diwali with transgenders

Navi Mumbai: NGO's celebrate Diwali with transgenders

The community showed gratitude and was thankful to the youngsters of the group and all the donors.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
NGO's distributed kits to the transgender community in Koprigaon Chaaka Mandir, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. | Amit Srivastava
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: Namrahtaa Madkaikar Foundation in collaboration with Jayashree Foundation distributed the Happiness kit to the transgender community and celebrated Diwali with them at Koprigaon Chaaka Mandir, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. More than 150 Diwali kits were distributed among them.

The community showed gratitude and was thankful to the youngsters of the group and all the donors. On the occasion, Richa Sameet the Founder-Let Celebrate Fitness, Vaibhav Jadhav Founder- of Jayashree Foundation, Niraj Bhodake, Shubham Jadhav, Aryan Kadam, Rutuja Puppalwar, Atharva Ghag, Swapnil Mhatre, members of Namrahtaa Madkaikar Foundation and the volunteers of Let's Celebrate Fitness were present.

Niraj Bodake, a member of the Jayashree Foundation said, “It was a new experience which we had never experienced. My perspective towards the transgender community changed which was different due to a lack of awareness about them. I am very much interested to work for their improvement and changing the perspective of society about the transgender community”.

Read Also
Mumbai: 4 minors attack 20-year-old man with knife, swords over old rash driving incident, 2 held
article-image

Ada Jha, from the transgender community, said, “It was great to see so many youngsters working for our community and trying to spread awareness about us. They brought joy and happiness amongst us by providing sweets and faral”. Prathamesh Madkaikar from Namrahtaa Madkaikar Foundation said, “It was great to be a part of this drive. The drive would not have been successful if we didn’t get generous donations from donors''.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NGO's celebrate Diwali with transgenders

Navi Mumbai: NGO's celebrate Diwali with transgenders

Navi Mumbai: Cycle rally held on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Navi Mumbai: Cycle rally held on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 24 cases Covid on October 29, active cases now 89

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 24 cases Covid on October 29, active cases now 89

Navi Mumbai: All India Sub Junior (Under-13) Badminton Tournament 2022 to be held at NMSA

Navi Mumbai: All India Sub Junior (Under-13) Badminton Tournament 2022 to be held at NMSA

Mumbai: Leopard captured in Aarey Colony; 2nd feline to be caught in 5 days

Mumbai: Leopard captured in Aarey Colony; 2nd feline to be caught in 5 days