Navi Mumbai: NGO's celebrate Diwali with transgenders

NGO's distributed kits to the transgender community in Koprigaon Chaaka Mandir, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. | Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai: Namrahtaa Madkaikar Foundation in collaboration with Jayashree Foundation distributed the Happiness kit to the transgender community and celebrated Diwali with them at Koprigaon Chaaka Mandir, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. More than 150 Diwali kits were distributed among them.

The community showed gratitude and was thankful to the youngsters of the group and all the donors. On the occasion, Richa Sameet the Founder-Let Celebrate Fitness, Vaibhav Jadhav Founder- of Jayashree Foundation, Niraj Bhodake, Shubham Jadhav, Aryan Kadam, Rutuja Puppalwar, Atharva Ghag, Swapnil Mhatre, members of Namrahtaa Madkaikar Foundation and the volunteers of Let's Celebrate Fitness were present.

Niraj Bodake, a member of the Jayashree Foundation said, “It was a new experience which we had never experienced. My perspective towards the transgender community changed which was different due to a lack of awareness about them. I am very much interested to work for their improvement and changing the perspective of society about the transgender community”.

Ada Jha, from the transgender community, said, “It was great to see so many youngsters working for our community and trying to spread awareness about us. They brought joy and happiness amongst us by providing sweets and faral”. Prathamesh Madkaikar from Namrahtaa Madkaikar Foundation said, “It was great to be a part of this drive. The drive would not have been successful if we didn’t get generous donations from donors''.