Mumbai: 4 minors attack 20-year-old man with knife, swords over old rash driving incident, 2 held

4 minors attack 20-year-old man with swords over old rivalry, 2 held | Representational pic

Mumbai: Four minor boys on Thursday attacked a 20-year-old man with a sword, chopper and a knife over old animosity. He sustained injuries on his left arm and left side of the face, especially the ear. He was rushed to Sion Hospital and is said to be in a critical condition. His father lodged a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police.

As per Mr Changez Naushad Khan, the four boys attacked his son in Baiganwadi over an old, unresolved argument.

Anger over an old argument

“A few months ago, my son and some of his friends had an altercation over riding bikes rashly. I interfered and tried to resolve the matter and thought it was over,” he said in the statement to the police. However, it turned out that the boys had been planning to take revenge since then.

Two accused on the run

The victim has been identified as Aavesh Naushad Khan, while the four accused between the ages of 16 and 17 years are Armaan Sayyed, Aavesh Khan, Ayaan, and Bachi. While Armaan and Aavesh have been arrested, the other two are on the run.

Senior Police Inspector Arjun Rajane said bystanders who tried to stop the accused were also threatened with dire consequences. The police said the weapons used in the attack were the same used during Muharram processions.

While the two booked accused have been sent to a juvenile home, a manhunt for the others is underway. A case has been registered against all four under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They have also been booked under section 27 (punishment for using arms) and other relevant acts of the Arms Act.