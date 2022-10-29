Delhi: Minor stabbed to death for protesting against sister's harassment, video surfaces

Screengrab of the CCTV footage shows the teen being attacked by the minors (L) and then the knife stabbed to him in his back (R) | Twitter

Delhi: A teenager was stabbed to death by two minors in the city for allegedly protesting when his sister was harassed, stated reports. The killing of the 17-year-old was captured on the security camera.

According to a report in NDTV, the teen was attacked near his home when he was returning from computer class. The report further mentioned that he was taken to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The two minors have not been detained yet but a case has been registered against them, said the cops.

Video surfaces on social media

The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the very graphic video, the three boys can be seen fighting in a small lane where the two accused are attempting to jab the victim.

Seconds later, he is seen knife stuck near his spinal cord and even before he could call for help, he collapses.

