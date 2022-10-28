WATCH: Delhi street brawl turns ugly, angry driver rams his car into the crowd; video goes viral

Upset SUV driver rammed his car in Delhi's small lane and ran away, video goes viral |

Delhi: A driver, obviously upset at being stopped for using a small lane, rammed his SUV into a crowd as he drove away from the area. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV and the car's driver has been arrested. According to the police, at least three people who sustained significant injuries are being treated at a nearby hospital.

On October 26, a car driver in the Alipur neighbourhood of North Delhi was grazed by a motorcycle as they were both moving along a small road. The SUV driver, identified as Nitin Maan, was crossing a narrow lane in the Alipur area of old Delhi when he was gazed upon by a biker.

The residents of the area soon tried to calm the matter down, but the enraged car driver rammed the vehicle into the crowd gathered there. The car driver paused after and sped away from the area, the CCTV capture shows.

The police successfully found the driver by using CCTV capture that also had the vehicle's number plate and arrested him from his home.

The incident was reported only a couple of days after a 35-year-old man was mowed down after a heated argument over parking near a food outlet near the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi: A car ran over people in Alipur area on Oct 26 following an argument with a bike rider. 3 people injured & admitted to a hospital. Accused driver, Nitin Maan has been arrested, case registered under sec of IPC incl 307 (attempt to murder). Probe on.



(Source:CCTV) pic.twitter.com/523eyA2v8C — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022