e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Delhi street brawl turns ugly, angry driver rams his car into the crowd; video goes viral

WATCH: Delhi street brawl turns ugly, angry driver rams his car into the crowd; video goes viral

The residents of the area soon tried to calm the matter down, but the enraged car driver rammed the vehicle into the crowd gathered there.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Upset SUV driver rammed his car in Delhi's small lane and ran away, video goes viral |
Follow us on

Delhi: A driver, obviously upset at being stopped for using a small lane, rammed his SUV into a crowd as he drove away from the area. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV and the car's driver has been arrested. According to the police, at least three people who sustained significant injuries are being treated at a nearby hospital.

On October 26, a car driver in the Alipur neighbourhood of North Delhi was grazed by a motorcycle as they were both moving along a small road. The SUV driver, identified as Nitin Maan, was crossing a narrow lane in the Alipur area of old Delhi when he was gazed upon by a biker.

The residents of the area soon tried to calm the matter down, but the enraged car driver rammed the vehicle into the crowd gathered there. The car driver paused after and sped away from the area, the CCTV capture shows.

The police successfully found the driver by using CCTV capture that also had the vehicle's number plate and arrested him from his home.

The incident was reported only a couple of days after a 35-year-old man was mowed down after a heated argument over parking near a food outlet near the national capital.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Uddhav-led Sena files police plea with ECI to probe and ban BJP's 'Rozgar Mela'

Uddhav-led Sena files police plea with ECI to probe and ban BJP's 'Rozgar Mela'

Karnataka government to check if Arabic schools are teaching Kannada, English, Maths, Science

Karnataka government to check if Arabic schools are teaching Kannada, English, Maths, Science

Rajasthan: Girls 'auctioned' for sex trade on stamp paper; NCW sends 2-member fact-finding team

Rajasthan: Girls 'auctioned' for sex trade on stamp paper; NCW sends 2-member fact-finding team

WATCH: Delhi street brawl turns ugly, angry driver rams his car into the crowd; video goes viral

WATCH: Delhi street brawl turns ugly, angry driver rams his car into the crowd; video goes viral

Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays Dhol during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays Dhol during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana