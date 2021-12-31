Navi Mumbai: NGO urges residents to avoid drunk driving during New Year

Anvay Pratishthan, a city-based NGO urged revellers to opt for an alcohol-free New Year celebration. The NGO created awareness among auto and taxi drivers to avoid drunk driving and requested them to convey the message to others. Volunteers of the NGO held placards at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi and distributed pamphlets among auto and taxi drivers and passersby.

Dr. Ajit Magdum, director of the NGO said, “During the New Year celebrations, millions of liters of alcohol are consumed across the country. People under the influence of alcohol drive their vehicles and put their own and others’ life at risk.” He added that we are conveying the message to welcome the New Year, but not under the influence of alcohol.

Around 15 to 20 volunteers of the NGO held placards with different messages at Shivaji Chowk at sector 17 in Vashi and created awareness. They also distributed pamphlets among auto and taxi drivers and passersby.

“It has been noticed that a huge number of youths start consuming alcohol for the first time especially on the New Year celebrations. As per a number of studies, in India 15 to 20 percent youths, who consume alcohol just for fun at first, turn out to be addicts at a later stage of their lives,” said Dr Magdum. He added that they are creating awareness among youths that a few moments joy do not turn a punishment for lifetime.

Anvay Pratishthan was established in 2012 with a vision to curb the menace of alcohol, tobacco and drug addiction that is crippling the youth of India. They are now operating 5 de-addiction centers at Vashi (NNMC Hospital), Nerul (D Y Patil Hospital), Turbhe (NMMC UHC, Indiranagar), Kalamboli (CIDCO Community Center) and Panvel (Prabhakar Patwardhan Hospital). 18 trained and dedicated volunteer counselors help operate these centers. All services to addicts including counseling, medication and follow-ups are offered free of cost.

“Our services provided by Anvay centers have impacted and benefited over 3000 addicts helping them to alleviate their addictions. We also keep conducting different awareness programmes for the vulnerable sections of the society including the commercial sex workers and rag-pickers,” Magdum further said.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 06:59 AM IST