Navi Mumbai: Developers’ bodies demand low development charges and more land in NAINA hearing

The developers’ bodies are demanding more developed land and TDR during the hearing for adoption of certain provisions of Unified Development Control Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) in the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) scheme.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) held the hearing on suggestions and objections on Tuesday which was attended by several numbers of developers' bodies from the city.

NAINA is a proposed planning area in the Raigad district, and CIDCO is the planning authority for the same. It compromises 173 villages and as a pilot project, CIDCO is developing 23 villages right now.

A Gazette to incorporate certain provisions of UDCPR in the NAINA development plan was published on October 26 to seek objections and suggestions.

“The move is expected to incorporate the best of the UDCPR along with NAINA and pave the way for more viable projects that will lead to sustainable development in the area,” said a senior CIDCO official.

The NBWA, National Real Estate and Development Council, and Maharashtrian Builders Association were present during the hearing.

The UDCPR has already been implemented across Maharashtra, however, NAINA was excluded. In order to expedite development in NAINA, the CIDCO board approved certain changes in NAINA’s control rules and regulations and sought objections and suggestions.

Prakash Baviskar, President of NBWA was present during the hearing pitched for an 80:20 land-sharing model with 1.25 FSI instead of the present 60:40 model with 1.7 FSI. NAINA has been planning on a land pooling model where a group of villagers or developers will get 60 percent developed land of the total land they would surrender. But the developer's body demands 80 percent developed land with the lower FSI.

Baviskar said that the development charges under the NAINA are very high and in some cases, it is more than that the cost of the land, making it difficult for landowners to pay huge development charges and develop a project.

“Instead of taking huge development charges for approving a project, CIDCO can push on affordable housing and take these affordable homes after completion of the project from builders. This will also give an impetus to the development of NAINA,” said Baviskar.

During the hearing, Chief Planner of NAINA Ravindra Mankar, assistant planner Raj Waghmare, and other officials of CIDCO were present. They assured that they would study all the suggestions and objections in detail and appropriate suggestions will be accepted.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 07:36 PM IST