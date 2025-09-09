Navi Mumbai News: Sajag Nagrik Manch Demands Transfer Of 'Favoured Officers' Ahead Of Local Body Elections

Sajag Nagrik Manch |

With local body elections in Maharashtra approaching, the Sajag Nagrik Manch, Navi Mumbai has urged the State Election Commission to immediately transfer officers who have been serving in the same post for more than three years or in the same district for over five years. The group claims that retaining such “favoured officers” risks compromising the impartiality of the electoral process.

Free and transparent elections are the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission. To uphold this, it is essential to break the close bonds between officers and local representatives. The transfer of entrenched officers has therefore become absolutely necessary,” said Himanshu Katkar, member of Sajag Nagrik Manch, Navi Mumbai.

In a representation submitted to the Commission, the Manch argued that long postings allow officers to develop close ties with local public representatives, which in turn undermines the fairness of elections. Citizens have also repeatedly alleged bias in the ward delimitation process.

The memorandum cites Article 243-ZA of the Constitution, which gives the State Election Commission the authority and responsibility for conducting local body polls. It also points to official circulars that make transfers mandatory for officers exceeding three years in one post or five years in one district. However, the Manch alleged that these rules are often not followed, thereby putting the credibility of elections at stake.

The group highlighted that several officers in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and CIDCO have been serving in Thane district for more than five years, calling it a representative case of a larger statewide problem.

Calling for urgent action, the Manch demanded that the government and the State Election Commission transfer all such officers across Maharashtra, ensure transparency in ward delimitation, and prevent “favoured officers” from influencing the electoral process.

