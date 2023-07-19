Navi Mumbai News: Ransai Dam Overflows With 120% Of Normal Rainfall, Water Cut In Uran Revoked

After heavy rainfall in the last few days, the Ransai Dam, located in Dighode village in Uran overflowed on July 18 afternoon. The maximum level of the dam 116.5 feet was crossed around 2 pm on Tuesday. Last year, the dam overflowed on July 13. Following the rise in water level, water cut has been revoked in the region.

The dam supplies water to more than one lakh population in 37 Gram Panchayats, Uran township and government establishments.

As the water level of Ransai Dam had depleted to the lowest, the MIDC had already imposed rationing of water to supply water till June 20.

This year, there was a delay in the arrival of the monsoon. Despite the late arrival of the monsoon, till Monday, Uran Taluka had already received over 120 % of normal rainfall. Following good rainfall, the water level in the dam rose very quickly.

Ransai Dam

The Ransai Dam was built by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) around 50 years ago and it is the prime source of water for 37 Gram Panchayats, Uran Municipal Council, JNPT township, ONGC, BPCL colonies, and government establishments like defence among others.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Level Of Ransai Dam Overflew Maximum Mark On July 18

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)