Navi Mumbai News: Rajan Vichare holds meeting with NMMC chief on monsoon preparation

Thane MP Rajan Vichare held a meeting with Rajesh Narvekar, the commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday and discussed the pending development including work monsoon preparedness. He was accompanied by District Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Vitthal More, Dwarkanath Bhoir, Yuvasena , Shiv Sena officials.

As part of the monsoon preparedness, Vichare discussed the cleaning of drains and sewers so water does not get accumulated in any place during the season.

He urged civic chief to clean drains, prune trees

He sought cleaning of drains before Sanpada Million Tower, behind the Railway carshed, before monsoon. He stated that Sanpada station Sector 3 and 2 have been neglected and in a bad shape for everal years & sought repair of the same.

He also asked the civic chief to ensure overgrown branches in municipal areas are pruned before monsoon to prevent the uprooting of trees during storms. Also proper planning should be done by the Municipal Corporation to uproot the dangerous trees so that there is no loss of life, he said.

Since it is necessary to change the sewage channels in some village areas of Navi Mumbai city due to increasing population, the work of the same should be started immediately.