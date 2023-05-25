 Navi Mumbai News: Rajan Vichare holds meeting with NMMC chief on monsoon preparation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Rajan Vichare holds meeting with NMMC chief on monsoon preparation

Navi Mumbai News: Rajan Vichare holds meeting with NMMC chief on monsoon preparation

As part of the monsoon preparedness, Vichare discussed the cleaning of drains and sewers so water does not get accumulated in any place during the season.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Rajan Vichare | Facebook

Thane MP Rajan Vichare held a meeting with Rajesh Narvekar, the commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday and discussed the pending development including work monsoon preparedness. He was accompanied by District Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Vitthal More, Dwarkanath Bhoir, Yuvasena , Shiv Sena officials.

As part of the monsoon preparedness, Vichare discussed the cleaning of drains and sewers so water does not get accumulated in any place during the season.

He urged civic chief to clean drains, prune trees

He sought cleaning of drains before Sanpada Million Tower, behind the Railway carshed, before monsoon. He stated that Sanpada station Sector 3 and 2 have been neglected and in a bad shape for everal years & sought repair of the same.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 524 buildings declared dangerous by NMMC
article-image

He also asked the civic chief to ensure overgrown branches in municipal areas are pruned before monsoon to prevent the uprooting of trees during storms. Also proper planning should be done by the Municipal Corporation to uproot the dangerous trees so that there is no loss of life, he said.

Since it is necessary to change the sewage channels in some village areas of Navi Mumbai city due to increasing population, the work of the same should be started immediately.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 12 results out; how to check individual scorecards,...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 12 results out; how to check individual scorecards,...

Navi Mumbai News: PMC removes illegal banner, collects ₹4 lakh fine

Navi Mumbai News: PMC removes illegal banner, collects ₹4 lakh fine

Navi Mumbai News: Rajan Vichare holds meeting with NMMC chief on monsoon preparation

Navi Mumbai News: Rajan Vichare holds meeting with NMMC chief on monsoon preparation

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Attention! MSBSHSE releases individual scorecards at mahresult.nic.in;...

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Attention! MSBSHSE releases individual scorecards at mahresult.nic.in;...

Maharashtra HSC results 2023: MSBSHSE declares class 12 results; helpline numbers activated for...

Maharashtra HSC results 2023: MSBSHSE declares class 12 results; helpline numbers activated for...