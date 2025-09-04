Navi Mumbai News: Premium New Zealand Rouge Apple Debuts At APMC Vashi Fruit Market

Premium New Zealand Rouge Apple unveiled at APMC Vashi, marking its debut in the Indian market | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The premium Rouge Apple from New Zealand made its debut in India on Thursday at the APMC Fruit Market, Vashi.

The launch comes on the heels of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s recent visit to India, where agriculture was identified as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The entry of Rouge Apple is being viewed as a direct outcome of this momentum, strengthening collaboration in food security, sustainable trade, and supply chain resilience.

Unveiling Ceremony Attended by Officials and Industry Leaders

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Graham Rouse, Consul General of New Zealand and Trade Commissioner – South Asia, along with senior trade officials including Irfan Jaffer, Deputy Trade Commissioner, Vrunda Sonawane, Business Development Manager (NZTE), Chandrakant Dhole, President of the Fruit Traders Association, and Sanjay Pansare, Director of APMC Vashi.

Rouge Apple: Taste, Pricing, and Market Prospects

Anchoring the event, Rohan Satish Ursal of D B Ursal and Grandsons said the launch reflected national priorities set by the two prime ministers. “Today’s Rouge Apple launch is not just a business milestone but a reflection of how Indo-New Zealand ties are deepening at both government and grassroots levels,” he remarked.

Speaking about the product, Ursal said Rouge Apple is “bright red, crunchy, and naturally sweet,” and is being retailed in India at Rs 300 to Rs 350 per kg, while wholesale rates stand at Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,200 per 18 kg box. He added: “This season is the best for Indian apples, especially Shimla and Kashmir. At the same time, in the premium category, it is only New Zealand apples that is available. Taste-wise they are crunchy and sweet, and the colour is vibrant red. Harvest starts from March in New Zealand, and it takes around 60 days to reach India. So after June, the volume will build up in the Indian market.”

Speakers Highlight Trade Legacy and Sustainable Practices

Graham Rouse, delivering the keynote, praised the rapid progress in bringing Rouge Apple to India. “It is commendable that within just six months of participating in the Asia New Zealand Foundation delegation, Ursal and his partners have successfully introduced Rouge Apple to India. The scale and potential here represent the biggest opportunity today for New Zealand’s fresh produce sector,” he said.

Other speakers highlighted Mumbai’s rich fruit trading legacy, APMC Vashi’s growing importance as one of Asia’s largest fresh produce markets, and the role of sustainable practices in strengthening trade.

Ceremonial Unveiling Marks the Debut

The event concluded with the ceremonial unveiling of the first crate of Rouge Apple and a symbolic toast. Ursal emphasized that APMC was chosen as the venue because it represents the “heartbeat of India’s fresh produce trade” and a tribute to traders, workers, and farmers.

The launch was hosted by D B Ursal and Grandsons in partnership with Bearsley Exports (New Zealand), Don Limon (Germany), and Scion Agricos (India).