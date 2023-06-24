Navi Mumbai News: PMC To Develop Amusement Park In Kharghar

Amusement park site | Amit Srivastava

Kharghar-Taloja Colonies Welfare Association's continuous efforts and pursuit for the conservation and development of open plot number 1 of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) opposite Sai Haridra and Sai Wonder in Kharghar Sector 35 has finally borne fruit. PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde approved the plan to develop the site as an iconic project for the first amusement park under the jurisdiction of the Corporation.

Park grounds to have entertainment, recreation spots

In the amusement park, there will be a toy train that will display the heritage of each node in the Panvel area. The park will also have a number of features for entertainment and it will be a good picnic spot. The entry and use of facilities will be on minimum charges.

In addition, the ground will have a space for morning walks and there will be an open field for volleyball. The project is expected to cost Rs 6 crore. Mangesh Ranwade, Imtiaz Shaikh, Girish Diwekar, Jyoti Nadkarni, Shri Chandraprakash, Major Nair, Saifullah Khan and many residents actively followed up with the Municipal Corporation.