 Navi Mumbai News: PMC To Develop Amusement Park In Kharghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: PMC To Develop Amusement Park In Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: PMC To Develop Amusement Park In Kharghar

In the amusement park, there will be a toy train that will display the heritage of each node in the Panvel area.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Amusement park site | Amit Srivastava

Kharghar-Taloja Colonies Welfare Association's continuous efforts and pursuit for the conservation and development of open plot number 1 of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) opposite Sai Haridra and Sai Wonder in Kharghar Sector 35 has finally borne fruit. PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde approved the plan to develop the site as an iconic project for the first amusement park under the jurisdiction of the Corporation.

Read Also
Watch: 3 kids make escalator their amusement park ride, video gets over 16 Million views
article-image

Park grounds to have entertainment, recreation spots

In the amusement park, there will be a toy train that will display the heritage of each node in the Panvel area. The park will also have a number of features for entertainment and it will be a good picnic spot. The entry and use of facilities will be on minimum charges.

In addition, the ground will have a space for morning walks and there will be an open field for volleyball. The project is expected to cost Rs 6 crore. Mangesh Ranwade, Imtiaz Shaikh, Girish Diwekar, Jyoti Nadkarni, Shri Chandraprakash, Major Nair, Saifullah Khan and many residents actively followed up with the Municipal Corporation. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: PMC Releases Short Film & Song to Promote Eco-friendly Ganeshotsav
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: PMC To Develop Amusement Park In Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: PMC To Develop Amusement Park In Kharghar

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport Traffic And Local Train...

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport Traffic And Local Train...

CBI To Bombay High Court: Not Enough To Arrest Sameer Wankhede

CBI To Bombay High Court: Not Enough To Arrest Sameer Wankhede

Buzz By The Bay: Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Diet Specialist & Celebrity Nutritionist, Says, 'Keto Is Not...

Buzz By The Bay: Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Diet Specialist & Celebrity Nutritionist, Says, 'Keto Is Not...

Mumbai News: Passenger Onboard Vistara Flight Mentions 'Hijack' Word On Phone, Arrested After...

Mumbai News: Passenger Onboard Vistara Flight Mentions 'Hijack' Word On Phone, Arrested After...