Navi Mumbai News: PMC Releases Short Film & Song to Promote Eco-friendly Ganeshotsav

To promote the eco-friendly celebration of Ganeshotsav, Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a short film and song which was unveiled on June 20 in Kalamboli by the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh. This year, the municipal corporation has decided to launch a campaign to promote Ganeshotsav celebration in an environmentally conscious manner.

Short film and the song are a component of the campaign. It was produced by Brand Fruit Advertising and has been released much before the festivities begin.

Maji Vasundhara 3.0

As part of the Maji Vasundhara 3.0, the civic body is implementing various activities, with the key focus being eco-friendly festivities. In the previous year, the Municipal Corporation successfully organized an environment-friendly Ganeshotsav competition.

A senior civic official said that while enjoying the festival, "it is necessary to plan and implement various measures such as using Ganpati idols made of Shadu soil, immersing idols in artificial lakes, and donating idols."

Senior Official on short film

The official added, "Spreading the message of this eco-friendly Ganeshotsav among citizens is of utmost importance. In order to achieve this goal, the municipal corporation is releasing a captivating short film and song featuring renowned actor Gashmir Mahajani and acclaimed actress Kunjika Kalvint, aimed at creating public awareness. In the coming days, the Municipal Corporation will broadcast the short film and song through its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social channels."