 Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Son Jay Seeks Probe Into 'Serious Lapses', Says Black Box Not Easily Destroyed
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAjit Pawar Plane Crash: Son Jay Seeks Probe Into 'Serious Lapses', Says Black Box Not Easily Destroyed

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Son Jay Seeks Probe Into 'Serious Lapses', Says Black Box Not Easily Destroyed

Jay Pawar has demanded a thorough and impartial probe into the air crash that killed his father Ajit Pawar, questioning how the aircraft’s black box could be destroyed and seeking a ban on operator VSR Ventures. NCP leaders have called for a CBI inquiry, while the AAIB is working to retrieve cockpit voice recorder data amid sabotage and negligence claims.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Son Jay Seeks Probe Into 'Serious Lapses', Says Black Box Not Easily Destroyed | Sourced

Pune: Jay Pawar, the younger son of Ajit Pawar, has demanded a thorough probe into the "possible serious lapses" behind the air crash that claimed his father's life, and stressed that an aircraft's black box cannot get destroyed easily.

He also sought a ban on VSR Ventures Private Limited, the aviation company that operated the ill-fated Learjet 45XR plane which crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district, killing Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28.

"The black box cannot get destroyed easily. The people of Maharashtra have the right to know the transparent and whole truth of the crash," Jay Pawar said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Read Also
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Demands Union Minister Rammohan Naidu's Ouster, Alleges Sabotage In Ajit...
article-image

Seeking a ban on VSR aviation firm, he said, "A detailed investigation of possible serious lapses and irregularities of the aircraft firm should be done in a detailed and impartial manner." His statement comes a day after Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and leaders from the NCP met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded a CBI probe into the plane crash.

FPJ Shorts
UPSC Delays CAPF Assistant Commandants Notification 2026 Due To Administrative Reasons; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
UPSC Delays CAPF Assistant Commandants Notification 2026 Due To Administrative Reasons; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
Is February 19 A Dry Day In Mumbai? Check Other Dates When There Will Be Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
Is February 19 A Dry Day In Mumbai? Check Other Dates When There Will Be Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At Shivneri Fort In Pune - Watch Video
'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At Shivneri Fort In Pune - Watch Video
AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

The aircraft accident probe agency, AAIB, has said that special support has been sought for the retrieval of data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 45 plane involved in the fatal crash.

NCP leader Praful Patel also said that the aviation company appears to be mainly responsible for the plane crash, and there could be negligence on the part of the pilot.

Read Also
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Deputy CM Eknath Shinde At 'Nandanvan' Amid Political Realignment Buzz...
article-image

He, however, said that all things will come to light in the investigation.

Earlier, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that there was reason to suspect sabotage in the tragic air crash that killed his uncle Ajit Pawar, and also demanded a comprehensive probe by multiple expert agencies.

He also questioned the track record of Capt Sumit Kapoor, who was piloting the aircraft on the day of the incident, citing his suspension for three years for alcohol consumption in the past.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEOS: Massive Traffic Jam Hits Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Long Queues Of Vehicles Stretch For...
VIDEOS: Massive Traffic Jam Hits Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Long Queues Of Vehicles Stretch For...
European Union Aviation Safety Agency Suspends VSR Ventures' TCO Authorisation After 2023 Learjet...
European Union Aviation Safety Agency Suspends VSR Ventures' TCO Authorisation After 2023 Learjet...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Son Jay Seeks Probe Into 'Serious Lapses', Says Black Box Not Easily...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Son Jay Seeks Probe Into 'Serious Lapses', Says Black Box Not Easily...
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Railing Breaks Due To Overcrowding At Shivneri Fort In Pune, Triggers...
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Railing Breaks Due To Overcrowding At Shivneri Fort In Pune, Triggers...
'Kharge Committee Report On Pune Mundhwa Land Case Involving Parth Pawar Sealed; Govt To Decide...
'Kharge Committee Report On Pune Mundhwa Land Case Involving Parth Pawar Sealed; Govt To Decide...