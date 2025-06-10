 Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Civic Body Clears Illegal Handcarts & Slum Huts In Kalamboli Anti-Encroachment Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Panvel Civic Body Clears Illegal Handcarts & Slum Huts In Kalamboli Anti-Encroachment Drive

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Civic Body Clears Illegal Handcarts & Slum Huts In Kalamboli Anti-Encroachment Drive

Despite repeated warnings, five handcarts continued to occupy public spaces illegally. "A squad comprising civic officials got the handcards removed," said an official.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Kalamboli Anti-Encroachment Drive | File Image

Acting on the instructions of Panvel Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale, the anti-encroachment squad of Ward Committee 'B carried out an action against unauthorized handcarts blocking public roads and disrupting daily traffic movement in the Kalamboli area on Monday.

Despite repeated warnings, five handcarts continued to occupy public spaces illegally. "A squad comprising civic officials got the handcards removed," said an official. 

Meanwhile, in a separate action, slum dwellers near City Hospital in Kalamboli voluntarily removed their illegally rebuilt huts. These huts had previously been demolished but were found re-erected at the same spot. Instead of immediate demolition, the encroachers were requested to clear the area themselves. Responding positively to the civic body’s appeal, the slum dwellers vacated the premises and removed their belongings without resistance.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: 85-Year-Old Man's 'Ghantanad Andolan' Challenges NMMC, PMC Over Discriminatory Bus...
article-image

The entire operation was conducted peacefully without the need for forced demolition and was successfully concluded under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer Shriram Pawar, with support from the anti-encroachment squad and ward staff.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Extradition Process Begin

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Extradition Process Begin

MSEDCL To Hold Final Lucky Draw Of Digital Customer Scheme On June 10

MSEDCL To Hold Final Lucky Draw Of Digital Customer Scheme On June 10

Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Critical In ICU As Death Toll Reaches 4; Families Appeal For Help

Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Critical In ICU As Death Toll Reaches 4; Families Appeal For Help