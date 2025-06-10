Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Civic Body Clears Illegal Handcarts & Slum Huts In Kalamboli Anti-Encroachment Drive

Kalamboli Anti-Encroachment Drive | File Image

Acting on the instructions of Panvel Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale, the anti-encroachment squad of Ward Committee 'B carried out an action against unauthorized handcarts blocking public roads and disrupting daily traffic movement in the Kalamboli area on Monday.

Despite repeated warnings, five handcarts continued to occupy public spaces illegally. "A squad comprising civic officials got the handcards removed," said an official.

Meanwhile, in a separate action, slum dwellers near City Hospital in Kalamboli voluntarily removed their illegally rebuilt huts. These huts had previously been demolished but were found re-erected at the same spot. Instead of immediate demolition, the encroachers were requested to clear the area themselves. Responding positively to the civic body’s appeal, the slum dwellers vacated the premises and removed their belongings without resistance.

The entire operation was conducted peacefully without the need for forced demolition and was successfully concluded under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer Shriram Pawar, with support from the anti-encroachment squad and ward staff.